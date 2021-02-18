Franklin Templeton’s six debt schemes receive ₹183 cr from maturities

The six suspended debt schemes of Franklin Templeton has received ₹183 crore from maturities, coupons and prepayments in the fortnight ended February 15, and Net Asset Value of all the debt schemes were higher than that of April 23, the date on which the winding-up decision was taken.

The schemes have received total cash flows of ₹14,573 crore till February 15 from its investment.

As per the Supreme Court order, the fund house has distributed surplus cash of ₹9,122 crore in five cash positive schemes and the balance amount will be distributed in tranches without waiting for liquidation of all securities in the portfolio, said the fund house.

It has shared the details of investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with SBI Funds Management, mandated by the Apex court to distribute the surplus funds.

SBI Funds Management has also been assigned to monetise the assets in the debt schemes through various modes including prepayments and secondary market sales.

This should help accelerate the monetisation process earlier than the dates mentioned in the maturity profile document, it added.

The Ultra Short Bond and Low Duration Funds have distributed the highest surplus cash of ₹5,075 crore and ₹1,625 crore. They have another ₹475 crore and ₹65 crore cash left out for distribution as of February 15.

The Dynamic Accrual and Credit Risk funds repaid ₹1,025 crore and ₹926 crore while Short Term Income Plan had distributed ₹469 crore. These funds have another ₹15 crore, ₹52 crore and ₹146 crore for distribution.

The loan outstanding in Income Opportunities Fund was ₹79 crore as of February 15.