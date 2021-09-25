Freshworks common stock touches $48.73 on Friday

Freshworks’ Class A Common Stock (FRSH) on the Nasdaq was listed on Wednesday with the opening price of $43.5 — well higher than the set price of the IPO at $36 per share.

On the first day, the stock price reached a high of $48.75 before closing at $47.55 and a volume of 2,01,42,120.

On Friday, the stock closed at $46.75, a drop of 1.66 per cent. The price reached an intra-day high of $48.73, and volume was 17,25,257 with a market cap of $13.15 billion, according to information on the Nasdaq website.