Future Lifestyle's fund raising plans

The board of directors of Future Lifestyle Fashions will be held on Thursday to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds. The board, if required, would further consider conducting an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot, for seeking approval of the shareholders if necessary for fund-raising plans. Shareholders of Future Lifestyle will closely monitor the mode of fund-raising -- whether debt issue or equity and the quantum of funds to be raised.

Published on February 20, 2020
