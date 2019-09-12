Stocks

Company news: Gandhi Special Tubes

| Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Gandhi Special Tubes on Thursday said it has received approval from SEBI for its proposed buyback. The company plans to purchase up to nine lakh shares at ₹550 a share, aggregating to ₹49.50 crore, which is 6.51 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback offer will open on September 25 and close on October 10. The buyback is through a tender offer on proportionate basis. It had fixed August 16 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders. Shares of Gandhi Special Tubes gained 2.27 per cent at ₹304.75 on the BSE.

