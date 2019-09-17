Gautam Thapar barred from accessing markets

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
SEBI on Tuesday barred ousted former Chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Gautam Thapar, and three others from accessing the securities market until further orders.
EBI said Thapar and others had done a “fraud” on public investors. The actions of Thapar and others have led to shareholders losing value, the order noted.
“Gautam Thapar, VR Venkatesh, Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan are restrained from accessing the securities market, and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, either directly or indirectly, till further orders,” the SEBI said.
It also noted that CG Power’s probe report indicated “serious misstatement of accounts and fund diversion.” It has also directed BSE to appoint an independent auditor to audit CG Power’s books from FY16 onwards.
In August, the company had in a notice to exchanges said that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses. It included assets being provided as collateral and the money from loans siphoned off by “identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors.”
The board removed Thapar as Chairman following a preliminary investigation which revealed that money was siphoned off from the company. CG Power had disclosed that the advances to related and unrelated parties have been potentially understated by ₹1,990.36 crore and ₹2,663 crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2018. Thapar has denied these allegations.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports