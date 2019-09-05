GE T&D may power ahead on new order

GE T&D India on Wednesday said it has received a grid upgradation order from the West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company. The order is for ₹90 crore, it said.

GE T&D India will construct three new 132/33 kilovolt (kV) substations using GE’s advanced Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) technology in Ramnagar, Manbazaar and Birlapur. The grid upgradation order also includes extension of the three existing substations at Hurand, Sirakole and Indus by adding two bays each.