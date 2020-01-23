Stocks

GHCL board meets for results, buyback

The board of GHCL will meet on Thursday for quarterly results and also to consider and evaluate a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and matters incidental thereto. Shareholders will closely monitor the issue size, number of shares to be bought back, price and mode of buyback (whether from open market or through tender route) and promoters’ intention (whether to participate or not). The record date will be a crucial factor if it’s through the tender route.

