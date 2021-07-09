Stocks

GHCL gets creditors’ nod for demerger

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 09, 2021

GHCL on Friday announced that the secured creditors have approved the scheme of demerger of GHCL's Inorganic Chemicals and Textile businesses. The shareholders and unsecured creditors had already approved the scheme of demerger in a meeting held in April earlier this year. With this the company will now approach the honourable NCLT for their approval.

As part of the restructuring which was announced in March last year, the textile business would be demerged into a separate company and both businesses will be listed separately.

The company expects this demerger to deliver various operational and strategic benefits to each business segment such as focused growth, concentrated approach, business synergies and increased operational and customer focus.

