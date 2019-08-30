Stocks

Company news: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received final approval from the USFDA for Pimecrolimus cream, used to treat skin conditions such as eczema. The approved product is a generic version of Elidel cream 1 per cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC. Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said, Elidel cream achieved annual sales of approximately $198.8 million in the 12-month period ended July 2019. The company said its current portfolio consists of 160 products authorised for distribution in the US and 55 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA. Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed at ₹383.90 on the BSE.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
