Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-US first-stage trade deal could be delayed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16per cent from Tuesday's three-month high while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.07 per cent after hitting a one-year high the previous day.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index eked out a record intraday high, led by strong earnings from drug manufacturers such as Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red.
Markets had erased gains after Reuters reported a US administration official said an interim trade agreement between Washington and Beijing might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.
But the official added that it did not mean the accord was falling apart, which helped limit the damage to overall market sentiment.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.08per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.59 per cent .
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42per cent on Tuesday to end at a 21-month high, having rallied 2.6per cent so far this month.
For the past few weeks, global equities have drawn support from hopes for a trade compromise between the United States and China, as well as from expectations of further US monetary policy loosening.
Investors now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point for the third time this year later in the day.
“With a cut today completely priced in, markets are looking to the Fed's stance on its policy outlook,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
While Fed funds rate futures fully price in a 25- basis-point cut on Wednesday, only about a 30per cent chance of another cut in December has been priced in, compared with about 70per cent earlier this month.
“The Fed will probably try to avoid sounding too dovish. Its message will essentially be that while it could act in December if needed, it won't unless there are big uncertainties on the economy,” said Sumitomo Mitsui's Ichikawa.
Fading expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed have lifted the two-year US bond yield to 1.644per cent , compared with a two-year low of 1.368per cent set in early October.
The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 1.833 per cent, near a 1-1/2-month high of 1.860 per cent touched earlier this week.
That has helped to lift the dollar against the yen. The dollar was traded at 108.87 yen, after having hit a three-month high of 109.07 yen
The euro stood at $1.11135, having bounced off from Tuesday's low of $1.10735.
Sterling was little changed after Britain decided to hold an election on December 12 following Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning approval from parliament for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.
While Johnson seeks to gain a parliamentary majority to ratify his Brexit deal, the election would be highly unpredictable as Brexit has fatigued and enraged swathes of voters, while eroding traditional loyalties to the two major parties, Conservative and Labour.
The currency last traded at $1.2866,
Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures up 0.02per cent at $61.60 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.13per cent to $55.47 per barrel.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism