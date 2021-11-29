Stocks

Go Fashion listing on Tuesday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 29, 2021

Shares of Go Fashion will listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The IPO of Go Fashion, which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors, was subscribed 135.44 times and the company fixed the IPO price at ₹690, at the upper end of the price band ₹655-690. The IPO received strong response from all category investors with retail investors’ portion getting bids for 49.63 times while QIBs and NIIs quotas saw 100.73 times and 262.08 times respectively. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹125 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹890 crore. The proceeds will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said in a draft IPO paper.

