Go Fashion makes a stellar debut, lists at 90% premium

Go Fashion, which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors made a bumper debut on the bourses on Tuesday, listing at 90 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹690.00.
The shares listed at ₹1316.00 on the BSE, up ₹626 or 90.72 per cent from the issue price. It climbed further to an intraday high of ₹1341.00.
On the NSE, it listed at ₹1310.00, up ₹620.00 or 89.86 per cent over the issue price.
The IPO was subscribed 135.44 times and the company fixed the IPO price at ₹690, at the upper end of the price band ₹655-690. The IPO received strong response from all category investors with retail investors’ portion getting bids for 49.63 times while QIBs and NIIs quotas saw 100.73 times and 262.08 times respectively.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹125 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹890 crore. The proceeds will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said in a draft IPO paper.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “Go Colors has a sturdy brand value with fluctuating revenue while the company moved into losses in FY21. However, as the number of working women is increasing along with the evolving fashion trends, it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum.”
“The company has a strong management team with a mixed bag of financials and it is expected that it may perform well,” added Meena.
