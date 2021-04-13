Gogri family acquires 3% stake in Mitsu Chem Plast

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Aarti Industries’ and Valiant Organics’ promoters Gogri family has bought nearly three per cent stake in Mitsu Chem Plast during the last quarter.
According to a BSE filing, Jaya Chandrakant Gogri, wife of Chandrakant Gogri and also one of the promoters of Aarti Industries, has acquired a 2.91 per cent stake in the firm, which comprises about 3,51,200 shares. The stock was trading between ₹100 and ₹120 in the last quarter, which indicates that the size of investment could be about ₹4 crore.
During the last quarter, Mitsu Chem Plast promoters have also bought close to 4.72 per cent stake in the company from the open market, taking the promoters’ holding to 71.03 per cent. While 17 high net worth individuals hold 15.08 per cent stake, small retail investors own just 3.39 per cent in the firm.
Mitsu Chem Plast is a leading blow-moulding and injection-moulding company specialising in niche products. The company’s revenues, EBIDTA and net profits have almost doubled between FY16 and FY20. Shares of the firm were marginally up at ₹117.55 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...