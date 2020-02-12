Stocks

Goldiam International's buyback, results in focus

Shares of Goldiam International will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors will consider a buyback proposal along with quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Shareholders will closely monitor: the issue size, offer price, quantum of shares to be bought back, mode of purchase (from open market or tender offer through proportionate basis) and promoters’ interest (will they too participate or not). Besides, the record date will also be a crucial factor.

