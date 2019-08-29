Central Government sops boost sugar stocks

Stocks of sugar companies soared in an otherwise bearish market, with the Cabinet clearing fresh export concessions for sugar mills.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved incentives of Rs 6,268 crore ($876.74 million) to encourage cash-strapped mills to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the sugar marketing year starting from October 1.

Shares of Bannari Amman Sugar rose two per cent to Rs 1,150, Dhampur Sugar Mills was up 0.15 per cent at Rs 151, Shashi Sugar rose 5 per cent at Rs 8, Dharani Sugar was up 17 per cent at Rs 8 and Bajaj Hindustan Sugar was up 4 per cent at Rs 6.

India is expected to produce 285 lakh tonnes of sugar in this sugar marketing year. With an inventory of 145 lakh tonnes, the total sugar supply is expected to be the highest ever at about 430 lakh tonnes, exerting huge pressure on prices.