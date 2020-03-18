Stocks

Granules to turn ex-date for buyback tomorrow

| Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

 

Shares of Granules India will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed ₹250-crore buyback. The Hyderabad-based company plans to buy back up to 1.25 crore shares at ₹200 apiece. As the buyback is proposed to be made to all existing shareholders as on the record date (March 20) on proportionate basis under the tender offer route, shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback need to own the company’s shares by Wednesday. Shares of Granules closed at ₹150.

Granules India Ltd
