Company news: Gujarat Industries Power Company

Gujarat Industries Power Company on Friday said it has commissioned a 75-mega watt (MW) solar power project in Gujarat in a phased manner. GIPCL had emerged as one of the successful bidders for the 75-MW solar power project in the e-reverse auction conducted by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam in September 2017 for 500-MW solar power projects in the State. Shares of Gujarat Industries Power closed 0.33 per cent lower at ₹75.20 on the BSE.

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
