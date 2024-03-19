HCL Technologies has announced plans to expand its partnership with CAST, a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) service provider, to provide customised chips for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) aimed at reducing engineering risk and development costs.

The technology company will equip design verification, emulation, and rapid prototyping of its turnkey system-on-chip (SoC) solutions by leveraging silicon-proven IP cores and controllers from CAST.

Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech, said, “CAST shares our vision for innovative, industry-leading electronic systems design. Their high-quality and well-supported IP cores, coupled with HCLTech’s system integration design expertise, will enable us to deliver superior custom chips to our customers worldwide.”

Nikos Zervas, CEO of CAST, said, “We look forward to working with HCLTech and enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and user-friendly nature of semiconductor SoCs.”

HCL Technologies stock declined 1.94 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹1,611.60 as if 1.04 pm.