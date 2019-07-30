HDFC Bank, Honeywell, others to go ex-dividend

A host of companies’ shares will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. Investors wishing to get the payout from these firms need to own them by Wednesday. Among these are Albert David (₹6), Bhagiradha Chemicals (₹2), Bharat Forge (₹2.50), Blue Star (₹10), Britannia (₹15), Centum Electronics (₹4), DCM Shriram (₹6), Emami Paper (₹1.20), Foseco (₹8), HDFC Bank (₹5), Honeywell (₹45), MRF (₹54), Pfizer (₹22.50), Ratnamani Metals (₹9) and VST TIllers (₹15).