HG Infra may build on ₹2,100-cr NHAI orders

HG Infra Engineering has bagged two NHAI projects valued at around ₹2,100 crore on EPC mode under Bharat Mala Pariyojana in Rajasthan.

In a release to exchanges, HG Infra said while a ₹880.11-crore order is for construction of an eight-lane carriageway at Baonali-Jhalai road, the ₹1,258.11-crore order is for similar work at Tonk-Sawai-Madhopur. Both projects have to be completed within two years, it said in the notice. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor its execution.

