SBI accepts Himalaya Food's dues settlement

| Updated on July 01, 2019 Published on July 02, 2019

Himalaya Food International on Monday informed the exchanges that State Bank of India, the lead bank, on Friday (June 28) accepted the company's offer of ₹25.94 crore as one time settlement (OTS) of its total outstanding debt. The amount has to be repaid by June 28, 2020. The lead bank will call for JLF (joint lender's forum) meeting for other participating banks to convey their acceptance of the approved OTS. Shares of the BSE-listed Himalaya Food gained 1.04 per cent at ₹7.80.

