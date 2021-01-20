Home First gets ₹346 cr from investors

Home First Finance Company Ltd on Wednesday raised ₹346 crore from 25 anchor investors. The company has allocated 66.81 lakh shares at ₹518 a share to anchor investors.

Nomura was the largest investor among foreign institutions, buying 9.5 per cent of the anchor investor portion for ₹33 crore; Fidelity International picked 7.2 per cent of the shares for ₹25 crore; and Morgan Stanley IM, Buena Vista, TT International picked up 5.8 per centfor ₹20 Cr each. Among domestic institutions, ICICI Prudential MF, Birla MF, and Nippon MF each picked 8.1 per cent of the shares on offer for anchor investors for ₹28 crore each.

The company is backed by marquee shareholders namely; True North, Government of Singapore, Bessemer Venture Partners and Warburg Pincus.

IPO details

The issue consists of a fresh issue of ₹265 crore and an OFS worth ₹888.71 crore The issue will open for subscription on Thursday, and close on Monday, January 25, 2021 Investors can bid for Home First Finance at a price band of ₹517-518 a share