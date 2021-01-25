Stocks

Home First IPO subscribed 27 times

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

The initial public offering of Home First Finance Company India Ltd on the last date of issue closing on Monday subscribed nearly 27 times. The IPO received bids of 41.43 crore shares as against the offered 1.55 crore, according to data available with the exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 6.43 times.

Qualified institutional buyer and non-institutional investor category was subscribed 52.63 and 38.82 times respectively.

The company proposed to raise 1,153.71 crore which comprises of a fresh issue of ₹265 crore and an offer for sale of ₹888.71 crore by promoters and existing investor and individual shareholders.

housing finance
initial public offering
