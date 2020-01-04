Hotel Leelaventure changes name as HLV Ltd

Hotel Leelaventure on Friday said the company name has been changed to HLV Ltd with effect from December 27, 2019. Stock exchanges have noted the change of name of the company and the same will be given effect from January 8, Hotel Leelaventure said.

As part of the Brookfield transaction, the word “Leela” would not be a part of the company’s new name, it had said earlier. Shares of Hotel Leelaventure closed 0.84 per cent lower at ₹5.91 on the BSE.