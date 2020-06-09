Stocks

I-Sec joins hands with Sensibull for derivative traders

Chennai | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Our Bureau ICICI Securities on Tuesday tied-up with Sensibull, a third party derivatives strategy platform, to offer their advanced trading suggestions and strategies on the icicidirect platform.

I-Sec customers can access Sensibull by logging in from icicidirect or Sensibull platforms. It comes at an introductory price of ₹970/month against the regular price of ₹1,300/month, it said in a release.

Sensibull platform suggests a list of strategies based on a trader’s market view and provides all essential information such as trade, strike prices, risk, profit and loss potential, among others. One can also compare different option strategies to find the right one, the release added. Currently, it has over 50,000 unique weekly logins.

“The new regulation on derivative margin effective June 1 will encourage traders to execute multi leg positions to save margin and hedge against the volatility. Sensibull will give an edge to our customers in terms of determining the most suitable strategy for them in terms of risk reward and ROI on margin.

“We are looking at more such niche tie-ups to further augment the overall trading experience on icicidirect,” said Kedar Deshpande, Head — Retail Distribution, Product & Services, ICICI Securities.

“All our strategies come with a limited loss, as they are hedged which means the user will not take a big loss, no matter what,”” said Abid Hassan, Founder and CEO of Sensibull, who began his career as an Options trader in ICICI Bank.

The Derivatives market in India has seen robust growth in recent years. Average daily traded value for NSE’s equity derivatives segment in FY20 was ₹139 lakh-crore, which include notional turnover of options. Market has grown at 44 per cent CAGR over the last five years.

ICICI Securities, subsidiary of ICICI Bank that began its operation in May 1995, got listed in April 2018. The shares of I-Sec on Tuesday closed 1.97 per cent lower at ₹418.05, on the BSE.

