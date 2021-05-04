Stocks

IIFL Securities Q4 net zooms 108%

Updated on May 04, 2021

IIFL Securities has reported a 108 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹77.31 crore in the quarter-ended March 2021 as against ₹37.25 crore during the previous quarter-ended March 2020. Total sales rose 22 per cent to ₹256.29 crore (₹209.84 crore). For FY21, net profit increased 50 per cent to ₹220.31 crore as against ₹146.78 crore reported during FY20. Sales rose 10 per cent to ₹867.78 crore (₹789.95 crore). The stock of IIFL Securities on Tuesday closed at ₹54.90, up 4.78 per cent, on the BSE.

QUARTERLY RESULTS
