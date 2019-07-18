Company news: IMP Powers

IMP Powers has successfully commissioned a small hydro power project (2 x 500 KW) at Chillong, Kargil. The project, executed by IMP Powers for Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA), will provide round-the-clock power facilities for the first time to around 3,000 households of Tai Suru Block located at Kargil. IMP Powers has thus become the first company to successfully commission three SHPPs in the Kargil region, the company claimed. Shares of IMP Powers closed 3.63 per cent lower at ₹21.25 on the BSE.