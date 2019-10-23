Stocks

What to watch

IMPAL shares to turn ex-bonus on Friday

Published on October 23, 2019

 

Shares of India Motor Parts & Accessories will turn ex-bonus on Friday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two shares held (1:2). Investors wishing to receive the bonus shares from IMPAL need to buy the company’s shares by Thursday. Currently, promoters hold 30.71 per cent stake in the Chennai-based company; among the public, FPIs hold 9.06 per cent stake and about 7,000 small shareholders own 30.92 per cent stake, NSE data reveal.

