IMPAL shares to turn ex-bonus on Friday

Shares of India Motor Parts & Accessories will turn ex-bonus on Friday. The company is rewarding its shareholders with one bonus share for every two shares held (1:2). Investors wishing to receive the bonus shares from IMPAL need to buy the company’s shares by Thursday. Currently, promoters hold 30.71 per cent stake in the Chennai-based company; among the public, FPIs hold 9.06 per cent stake and about 7,000 small shareholders own 30.92 per cent stake, NSE data reveal.