In trend reversal after 5 months, FIIs turned sellers in September: BofA Sec

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
After five months of heavy inflows from foreign institutional investors into Indian equities, September saw a reversal in trend with $1.1 billion of outflows, a BofA Securities study revealed. At $0.9 billion, active funds led the outflows. Passive funds also witnessed ($0.1 billion) outflows, in continuation of the trend seen over the last nine months, according to the study.
“Amongst sectors, FII outflows were the most in telecom (-$766 million), staples (-$428 million), and financials (-$323 million) whereas healthcare ($124 million) and IT ($85 million) saw moderate inflows,” the study added.
“Recent earnings within the financials sector provide comfort awaited by the markets that potential loan restructuring/NPAs for well-run financials likely won't be excessive. We expect this to act as a trigger for well run and well capitalised private sector financial stocks (our banks analyst prefers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank),” the brokerage firm added.
“We retain our Overweight stance on financials and expect the sector to rally despite likely consolidation for markets in general. We also continue our Overweight on industrials & materials sectors. We see scope for further FII repositioning in these sectors on improving traction for Make-in India/Govt's capex push,” it said.
However, the foreign brokerage firm remained NeutralWeight on pharma, IT and telecom sectors and underweight on the discretionary sector.
In contrast to negative DII flows the past three months, DII flows turned positive at $ 85 million in September. While passive funds doubled m-o-m to $0.5 billion, active funds continued to see net outflows (-$445 million) for the third month in a row, with withdrawals across most fund types -- multicap fund -$155 million and large-cap fund -$78 million. However, large & midcap fund saw inflows of $84 million.
As of September end, within the NSE universe, FIIs maintain large OW positions in energy (+6 per cent), financials (+4 per cent) and IT (+2 per cnet), whereas DIIs are O/W in financials (11 per cent) and IT (+2 per cent).
“Recent large fund raises have improved capital ratios for well-run private financial firms to highest levels historically, providing downward support to valuations and visibility of no large credit costs acting as a positive trigger," BofA Securities said. Besides, FIIs are still UW (-0.7 per cent) on Industrials, DIIs have raised allocation toIndustrials (O/W +0.6 per cent), supporting our view on likely rotation in the sector on improving traction for Make in India and potential capex push”.
While India valuations are in line with emerging markets, FII flows wil slow further, it opined.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...