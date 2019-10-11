Stocks

What to watch: Indiabulls Real Estate, IB Ventures: Buyback eyed

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

The respective boards of Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures will meet on Friday to consider a buyback proposals. In the past three months, shares of Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures tanked 64 per cent each. Shareholders would be keen to know the price (premium over current value), quantity and quantum of shares to be bought back. The mode of buyback (from open market or tender route) and promoters’ interest will also be crucial factors.

