IndiaGrid’s ₹1,283.65-crore rights issue opens on April 6

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), a power infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by global investment firm KKR & Co, intends to raise ₹1,283.65 crore through a rights issue, which will open for subscription on April 6. This would make IndiGrid the first Indian InvIT to raise funds through a rights issue.
IndiGrid will tender up to 11.67 crore units at ₹110 per unit to raise the amount through the rights issue, which will close on April 13.
The units will be tendered at 1:5 .
Following the rights issue, there will be 70.02 crore outstanding units, as against the 58.35 crore as on the date of offer.
“We see a robust pipeline across transmission and solar sector to continue delivering growth to our investors and reach Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹30,000 crore over next 2-3 years. The board has been conscious of pricing the issue at a discount to the market price to allow wider participation from all our retail unit-holders. We are also encouraged by the vote of confidence from our sponsor KKR, which has committed to underwrite any under-subscription,” IndiGrid Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsh Shah said.
The platform has scaled up significantly over the last 12 months with acquisitions worth ₹7,500 crore in FY21. Post its last fund raise in 2019, the company made acquisitions worth ₹13,500 crore, taking the total AUM to over ₹20,000 crore.
“This has helped us to deliver on our commitment to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors which is underscored by the sustainable growth in the distribution per unit to ₹12.40 per annum from ₹9.80 at the time of listing,” he added.
The board of IndiGrid approved the rights issue at its meeting on Tuesday.
Earlier on March 6, IndiGrid entered into an agreement to acquire NER-II Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power for ₹4,625 crore, the country’s single-largest asset deal in power transmission.
Also read: IndiGrid to acquire NER-II from Sterlite Power for ₹4,625 crore
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...