According to a Reuters report, China has suspended from Thursday imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan, customs authorities said in a statement.

“We will continue to pay attention to the situation of the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea in Japan, and adjust relevant regulatory measures,” they added.

Consequently, Indian aquaculture stocks like Waterbase Ltd, Venky’s India, and Apex Frozen Foods experienced significant gains due to the news of China’s suspension of aquatic imports from Japan.