Indian Metals and Ferro's expansion plans gets Odisha govt nod

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd's expansion proposal for 96,000 tpa ferro chrome and 10 MW waste heat recovery boiler at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur District, Odisha, has been approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of the State Government.

The project entailing capex of ₹547.19 crore will be taken up in due course once land is allotted and other formalities are completed. Shares of Indian Metals closed BSE at ₹200.60, up 3.80 per cent on the BSE.

