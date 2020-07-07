Indices rise for fifth session, auto stocks shine

Indian shares inched higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in auto and finance stocks, even as COVID-19 cases soared in the world's second-most populous country.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.18% to 10,782.7 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.28% at 36,591.7.

Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 3.3% to a near four-week high and was headed for its fifth straight session of gains, while Bajaj Auto Ltd climbed 2.3%.

Heavyweight shadow lender Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 3.4% to its highest level since mid-March.

Profit-booking at higher levels capped the gains on key indices, traders said.

After touching a high of 36,660.35 in opening session, the 30-share index turned range-bound to trade 64.56 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 36,551.84. The NSE Nifty was up 17.50 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 10,781.15.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, ITC and NTPC were among the laggards.