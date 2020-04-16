Stocks

IndusInd Bank rallies nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs buys shares

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

IndusInd Bank shares on Thursday rose by nearly 4 per cent after Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up shares worth over ₹176 crore of the company through an open market transaction.

The scrip closed at ₹435, a rise of 2.57 per cent on the BSE. During the trade, it gained 4.17 per cent to ₹441.80.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.67 per cent to close at ₹439.70.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of ₹430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to ₹176.42 crore.

IndusInd Bank Ltd
