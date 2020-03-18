Infosys scrip hits 52-week low

On the back of continued coronavirus scare, the stock of Infosys hit a 52-week low on Wednesday. During the day, the shares hit ₹528 to finally close at ₹535 or down 3.7 per cent compared to the previous day’s close.

This happened on a day when the Sensex went down by 1,709.58 points, or 5.59 per cent, at 28,869.51. Nifty was down by 425.55 points, or 4.75 per cent, at 8,541.50. TCS shares closed at ₹1,650, or down 0.44 per cent. The Nifty IT index slipped 3.5 per cent