Stocks

Infosys scrip hits 52-week low

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

 

On the back of continued coronavirus scare, the stock of Infosys hit a 52-week low on Wednesday. During the day, the shares hit ₹528 to finally close at ₹535 or down 3.7 per cent compared to the previous day’s close.

This happened on a day when the Sensex went down by 1,709.58 points, or 5.59 per cent, at 28,869.51. Nifty was down by 425.55 points, or 4.75 per cent, at 8,541.50. TCS shares closed at ₹1,650, or down 0.44 per cent. The Nifty IT index slipped 3.5 per cent

Published on March 18, 2020
Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Corona scares away IRFC IPO