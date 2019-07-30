What to watch: Insecticides shares may get patent lift

Shares of Insecticides India are likely to remain in focus, following receipt of patent from the Centre for its concentrate for 20 years, starting December 2, 2014. In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said the Patent Office has granted the patent for an insecticidal combination and process thereof, which covers suspension concentrate formulation comprising Buprofezin and Fipronil. The combination is sold by Insecticides India under the brand Aikido.