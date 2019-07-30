Stocks

What to watch: Insecticides shares may get patent lift

| Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Shares of Insecticides India are likely to remain in focus, following receipt of patent from the Centre for its concentrate for 20 years, starting December 2, 2014. In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said the Patent Office has granted the patent for an insecticidal combination and process thereof, which covers suspension concentrate formulation comprising Buprofezin and Fipronil. The combination is sold by Insecticides India under the brand Aikido.

Insecticides India Ltd
