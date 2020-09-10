Insiders buying, selling disclosures to be system-driven

SEBI has decided to implement automation of continual disclosures for members of promoter group, directors and designated persons of a listed company. “To begin with, the system-driven disclosures will pertain to trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments – futures and options – of the listed company by such entities,” SEBI said.

The depositories and exchanges should make necessary arrangements so that the disclosures pertaining to Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations are disseminated on the web sites of stock exchanges from October 1, SEBI said. However, the system would continue to run parallel with the existing system i.e. entities should continue to independently comply with the disclosure obligations till March 31, 2021, SEBI added.