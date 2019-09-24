Intellect Design Arena’s digital platform goes live

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and tech specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, a fintech products company, has announced the successful go-live of its Digital Transaction Banking platform - ADIB Direct - from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).

The new platform integrates a suite of banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface that includes account services, payments, collections and receivables. Investors will watch developments in this regard.