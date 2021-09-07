Invesco Mutual Fund files documents with SEBI for blockchain fund

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Invesco Mutual Fund planning to launch an open ended fund of fund scheme investing in Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF. If it gets approval, then this would be the first fund that will give an option to Indian investors to dabble in blockchain concept.
In a scheme information document (SID) filed with market regulator SEBI, the fund house said the scheme will generate returns by investing predominantly in units of Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF, an overseas exchange traded fund, which seeks to achieve the performance of the Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index less fees, expenses and transaction costs.
The Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index offers exposure to global companies in developed and emerging markets that participate or have the potential to participate in the blockchain ecosystem.
The top 10 holdings of Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF is Bitfarms (Canada), Hive Blockchain Technologies, Coinbase Global Inc, SBI Holdings Inc, Monex Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, GMO Internet Inc, Kakao Corp, MicroStrategy Inc and Aker ASA.
“The Underlying Fund (through the Scheme) is also meant for the investors who are looking to tap growth potential of companies participating in the blockchain ecosystem and diversify portfolio by investing beyond home country and benefit from businesses not listed in India,” the SID said.
The US with 30.67 weightage top the weightage in the index followed by Japan 25.73 per cent, Canada 13.25 per cent, Taiwan 8.98 per cent and South Korea 7.75 per cent. The fund house targets ₹10 crore through the issue and the minimum application amount is ₹1,000.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...