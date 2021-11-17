Invesco postpones launch of blockchain-based fund

Invesco Mutual Fund has delayed the launch of its blockchain-based fund due to the regulatory uncertainty over cryptocurrency.

Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) was planned to be launched on November 24.

Under the lens

From the developments of the last few days, Indian lawmakers have been meeting participants in the country’s digital assets industry, which will likely culminate in a new legislative framework being formulated,” the fund house said in its press release.