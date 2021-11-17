Stocks

Invesco postpones launch of blockchain-based fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 17, 2021

Cites regulatory uncertainty over cryptocurrency as the reason

Invesco Mutual Fund has delayed the launch of its blockchain-based fund due to the regulatory uncertainty over cryptocurrency.

Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) was planned to be launched on November 24.

Under the lens

From the developments of the last few days, Indian lawmakers have been meeting participants in the country’s digital assets industry, which will likely culminate in a new legislative framework being formulated,” the fund house said in its press release.

Published on November 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like