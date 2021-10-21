Investments via P-Notes stand at ₹97,751 cr till Sept

Investments in Indian capital through participatory notes (P-Notes) were at ₹97,751 crore till September-end.

P-Notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

According to SEBI data, the value of P-Note investments – equity, debt and hybrid securities -- was at ₹97,751 crore by September-end compared to ₹97,744 crore by August-end.