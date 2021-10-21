Stocks

Investments via P-Notes stand at ₹97,751 cr till Sept

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 21, 2021

Investments in Indian capital through participatory notes (P-Notes) were at ₹97,751 crore till September-end.

P-Notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

According to SEBI data, the value of P-Note investments – equity, debt and hybrid securities -- was at ₹97,751 crore by September-end compared to ₹97,744 crore by August-end.

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like