Investor’s Reading List: February 29, 2020

Is the carnage in stock markets taking your attention off other important events? Use this curated reading list of BL’s top stories on investing to catch up.

Shaken and stirred

The Coronavirus scare led to 3 per cent plus falls in the Indian indices on Friday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/sensex-sinks-1448-points-as-coronavirus-scare-grows/article30944998.ece

Global meltdown

This reflected a global meltdown that investors thought was reminiscent of 2008.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/world-stocks-set-for-worst-week-since-2008-as-coronavirus-fears-grip-markets/article30939455.ece

Imports interrupted

But steelmakers have gained pricing power from the pandemic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/steel-companies-hike-prices-for-sixth-time-in-a-row/article30921927.ece

Another direct route

SEBI is looking to allow mutual fund investors to directly transact in MFs on the stock exchange platform.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/sebi-allows-investors-to-access-stock-exchange-infra-to-transact-in-mfs/article30923163.ece?utm_source=taboola

Money on the table?

As the SBI Cards IPO readies to open next week, the CEO says the offer has ‘left a lot on the table’.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/sbi-cards-ipo-left-a-lot-on-table-for-investors-says-md-ceo-prasad/article30943703.ece

IPO queue

A bunch of small finance bank IPOs are set to hit markets over 2020.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/coming-soon-a-deluge-of-bank-ipos/article30934148.ece

Activist investor

A US hedge fund wants Zee Learn’s promoter to exit the company.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/us-hedge-fund-urges-subhash-chandra-to-exit-zee-learn/article30931676.ece?homepage=true

Going inorganic

Pidilite is lining up an acquisition

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/pidilite-industries-buy-majority-stake-in-tenax-india-stone-products-for-80-crore/article30932935.ece?utm_source=taboola

Behind the surge

Is derivative action driving gold? An analysis.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/columns/speculative-demand-could-be-driving-the-gold-rally/article30924319.ece