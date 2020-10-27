Stocks

IPCA Labs touch 52-week high on inclusion into MSCI indices

Internet Desk | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

The stock of IPCA Labs has hit a 52-week high on Tuesday on MSCI added the scrip to its rejigged indices.

It had touched an intraday high of ₹2,319 (+8.97%) early in the day before settling down to trade at ₹2,235.

The stock is trading above 200-day moving averages and outperformed pharma index by 4.41 per cent.

More
MSCI indices rejig: $2.5 billion to enter Indian market
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.