IPCA Labs touch 52-week high on inclusion into MSCI indices

The stock of IPCA Labs has hit a 52-week high on Tuesday on MSCI added the scrip to its rejigged indices.

It had touched an intraday high of ₹2,319 (+8.97%) early in the day before settling down to trade at ₹2,235.

The stock is trading above 200-day moving averages and outperformed pharma index by 4.41 per cent.