MapmyIndia IPO opens today; raises ₹312 cr from anchor investors

The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia), which powers Apple maps, will open for public subscription today. The company has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹1,000-1,033. The issue will close on December 13. Minimum bid quantity is 14 shares.

The MapmyIndia.com offer is purely an offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares by promoter Rashmi Verma (42.51 lakh shares) and selling shareholders Qualcomm (27.01 lakh shares) Zenrin Co Ltd (13.70 lakh shares).

MapmyIndia.com IPO anchor investors

CE Info Systems, that operates popular site MapmyIndia.com, on Wednesday raised ₹311.88 crore from 34 anchor investors. The company in consultation with merchant bankers has decided to allot 30.19 lakh shares to anchor investors at ₹1,033 a share.

Among the marquee investors included global funds such as Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Morgan Stanley, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, Volrado Venture, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Theleme India Master Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds and Alchemy Leaders.

Besides, domestic majors such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IDFC MF, and Edelweiss Trusteeship have also participated in the anchor book.

While half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent has been reserved for non-institutional bidders and 35 per cent of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

CE Info Systems Ltd is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps-as-a-service (“MaaS”), software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) and platform-as-a-service (“PaaS”). It is one of the leading providers of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

The company has over 2,000 customers across MaaS, SaaS, IoT solutions and application programming interface (API).

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO

The ₹1,335-crore RateGain Travel Technologies issue closes today for public subscription. The issue so far was subscribed 0.75 time at the end of day two. The minimum order quantity is 35 shares. The IPO, which came out with a price band of ₹405-425 a share, saw a strong response from retail investors.

The quota set aside for retail investors was subscribed 3.98 times. While non-institutional investors have bid just 0.08 time, qualified institutional buyers were yet to put in bids for the offer. However, employee portion saw a response of 0.72 time.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹375 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore shares. About ₹5 crore worth shares will be reserved for the eligible employees, who can enjoy a discount of ₹40 a share.

Anchor investors

On Monday, Rategain Travel Technologies Limited has decided to allot about 1.41 crore shares at ₹425 a share to anchor investors to raise ₹598.83 crore.

Among the anchor investors included government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Nippon Mutual Fund, Pinebridge, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kuber India Fund, HSBC Small Cap Fund, BNP Paribas and Tantaloon India Fund.

SaaS company

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) is one of the few global distribution technology companies and the largest SaaS company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals, including hotels, airlines, online travel agents, meta-search companies, cruises and ferries etc.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt availed by RateGain UK, one of the subsidiaries, from Silicon Valley Bank; payment of deferred consideration for acquisition of DHISCO and strategic investments, acquisitions and inorganic growth.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Shriram Properties IPO: Retail investors bet big

The initial public offering of Shriram Properties saw a strong response from retail investors on day 1 (Wednesday) of subscription itself, taking the overall subscription to 0.89 times. This issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹350 crore.

The price band of the issue has been fixed as ₹113-118. The IPO will conclude on December 10 and the market lot is 125 shares. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 4.85 times even as QIBs (nil) and non-institutional investors (0.04 times) remained lacklustre.

The issue includes a reservation for employee worth ₹3 crore and they will receive at a discount of ₹11 a share on the final issue price. Staff portion was subscribed 0.36 time. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Anchor investors

On Tuesday, Shriram Properties raised a ₹268.64 crore from anchor investors. The company has decided to allot 2.28 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹118 a share.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, and HDFC MF are among the anchor investors.