IRFC IPO to hit market on January 18

The Railway Ministry’s dedicated fund-raising arm -- Indian Railways Finance Corporation, which held its initial public offer in abeyance last year due to Covid-19, is now set to hit the market between January 18 to 20.

It will open for anchor investors – the institutional investors who are expected to put in assured amount of money – on January 15. The share is priced in the range of ₹25-26 per equity share, on a face value of ₹10 each. People can bid in lots of 575 shares.

IRFC’s borrowing target for the present fiscal is expected to be revised upwards to ₹1.10 lakh crore, up from the revised target of ₹62,567 crore for the present fiscal. IRFC CMD Amitabh Banerjee said this in a virtual press meet here Wednesday. This means IRFC will have to raise almost ₹75,000-80,000 crore in the remaining part of the present fiscal.

The IPO is for up to 178.2 crore shares, including a fresh issue of up to 118.8 crore shares. The offer for sale is for up to 59.4 crore shares.

Cost of borrowing for IRFC was 7.37 per cent in fiscal 2020, 8.08 per cent in fiscal 2019 and 7.75 per cent in fiscal 2018. It lends to Railway Ministry on a cost-plus basis, at a rate that is decided between the Railways and IRFC. “In the pandemic situation, in the background of a good liquidity situation that we had this year, we have leveraged this (lower cost) to our advantage. We hopefully will be able to lower the cost (of borrowing) significantly this year and pass it on to the Ministry of Railways,” said IRFC’s Banerjee.

A large chunk of the borrowing for present fiscal is expected to be through external commercial borrowings, according to the IRFC CMD.

In the present fiscal, over 70 per cent of funds raised by IRFC will be used for funding infrastructure, while the remaining funds will be used for buying rolling stock such as wagons, locomotives, coaches and track machines.

The risk on receiving lease rentals is almost zero, and that is why IRFC has nil Non-Performing Assets, he said. Going forward, IRFC is open to lend to other infrastructure projects as well.