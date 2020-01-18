Stocks

ITI Ltd stock in focus on forthcoming FPO plans

| Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

Shares of ITI Ltd will remain in focus, as the company plans to provide details about its forthcoming further public offering (FPO) on Monday. The public sector undertaking had talked about its FPO plan after announcing second quarter numbers.

ITI had said that the public offering is intended to raise funds by issuing 18 crore shares along with an additional 18 lakh shares (1 per cent for eligible employees). The company, however, did not mention any prices for the issue.

ITI Ltd
