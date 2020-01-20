ITI’s Rs 1,600 crore FPO to open on Friday

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
State-owned ITI Ltd will come out with Rs 1,600 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on Friday.
The FPO comprises fresh issue of up to 18 crore equity shares. Besides, an additional issue constituting up to 18 lakh shares will be reserved for employees.
The issue will open on Friday, January 24 and close on Tuesday, January 28, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The price band for the FPO will be announced on Wednesday.
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards working capital requirements, repayment of loan taken by the company and for general corporate purpose.
According to market sources, the company’s FPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,600 crore.
The public issue is being managed by BOB Capital Markets Ltd, Karvy Investor Services Ltd and PNB Investment Services.
The FPO will help the company meet Sebi’s requirement of minimum 25 per cent public shareholding.
ITI is into manufacturing of a diverse range of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products and solutions. Its customers include BSNL, MTNL, defence, paramilitary forces and state governments.
The company has a strong order book of Rs 11,051.12 crore as on December 2019, which includes various government projects such as ASCON, BharatNet, Network for Spectrum, smart energy meters, space programs and e-governance projects.
Going forward, ITI said it is looking to diversify its products and services and leverage their relationship with government and various public sector units, modernise its infrastructure and technology as well as team up with innovative technology leaders and start-ups to support ‘Make in India’ and Digital India’ fillip of the government.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...