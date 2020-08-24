Japanese shares edge higher, concerns over PM Abe’s health weigh

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Japanese shares inched up on Monday in line with gains in e-mini futures, but rising speculations around Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s health weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.33 per cent to 22.996.44 by the midday break, with 105 advancers on the index against 113 decliners.
The broader Topix gained 0.22 per cent to 1,607.64. About half of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.28 per cent, which created a tailwind to the market.
Investors were wary after Japanese Prime Minister Abe entered a Tokyo hospital to receive a follow-up medical examination from last week.
Last week’s medical check-up lasted seven-and-a-half hours, stoking concerns about Abe’s ability to continue as leader due to health issues and fatigue from handling the Covid-19 crisis.
Abe, already Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, surpassed a half-century-old record set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato for the longest consecutive tenure as premier on Monday, adding to speculation he may resign after reaching the milestone.
Investors also await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday for clues on the outlook for US monetary policy.
The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Nintendo Co Ltd up 4.28 per cent, followed by Mitsui & Co Ltd.
The largest percentage gainers in the index were Nissan Chemical Corp up 2.76 per cent, followed by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc rising 2.73 per cent and Daikin Industries Ltd up by 2.31 per cent.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...