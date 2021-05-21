Stocks

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 9 per cent after Q4 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2021

The company posted a 61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 159 crore in the fourth quarter

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock gained 9.14 per cent to Rs 509.80 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 9.48 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 510.

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Published on May 21, 2021

stocks and shares
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
